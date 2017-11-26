Over the years, IFFI has gained the reputation of being one of the most awaited events amongst cinema lovers from around the globe. It’s an attempt to weave the audience and filmmakers

through a narrative that combines culture, language and the heritage of different visions. The Indian Panorama: Meet the Directors on Day 7 of IFFI 2017 was graced by Atanu

Mukherjee, director of the Hindi feature film, Rukh and Pooja Gupte – cinematographer of the movie. The movie talks the journey of a boy, Dhruv, who studies at a boarding school way away from his home. He is not aware about the problems happening inside his home till he gets news

of his father passing away. He is in a dilemma whether his father has actually passed away or it’s a planned murder. That forms the basic crux of the story. Antana Mukherjee said, “It’s a great honour and I’m excited to be part of IFFI. Shooting my

debut film has been a great journey – right form conceiving the idea and developing it – it was a memorable journey. I’m happy that it’s a part of Indian Panorama and has been screened at the

Indian Panorama and has got a very good response.”Pooja Gupte added, “Manish Mundra is one of the finest producers and he picks up scripts that he has supported including ‘Aankho Dekhi’ among others has been commendable. I’m glad that

he has supported us throughout the film. He is someone who everybody looks out to work with. The 48 th edition of IFFI is being held from the 20 th to 28 th of November, 2017, in the beach state of Goa.