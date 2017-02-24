In view of the counting of votes for the Assembly Elections 2017 which is slated for March 11, 2017, the Goa Board has now revised the examination to be held on March 11, 2017 and rescheduled the same for March 22, 2017. Please also note that the Political Science paper has also been rescheduled to March 14, 2017.
GOA BOARD OF SECONDARY & HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL CERTIFICATE EXAMINATION, MARCH 2017.
GENERAL STREAM [ARTS, COMMERCE & SCIENCE]
FINAL DATE SHEET
|Day & Date
|Timing
|Subject (Code No.)
|WEDNESDAY01/03/2017
|10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.
|English Language I (411)Marathi Language I (412)
|FRIDAY03/03/2017
|10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m
|Accountancy (605)Physics (702)History (501)
|MONDAY06/03/2017
|10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m
|Chemistry (703)Business Studies (655)
|WEDNESDAY08/03/2017
|10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.
|Economics (652)
|THURSDAY09/03/2017
|10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m
|Biology (704)Geology (706)
|FRIDAY10/03/2017
|10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.
|Hindi Language II (424)Portuguese Language II (428)
|TUESDAY14/03/2017
|10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.
|Mathematics (754)Mathematics & Statistics (606)Political Science (553)
|WEDNESDAY15/03/2017
|10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon
|Psychology (752)Cookery (504)
|THURSDAY16/03/2017
|10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.
|Geography(551)
|FRIDAY17/03/2017
|10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m
10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon
|English Language II (421)Urdu Language II (425)French Language II (427)
Konkani Language II (422)
Sanskrit Language II (426)
Painting (505)
|SATURDAY18/03/2017
|10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m
|Secretarial Practice (654)
|MONDAY20/03/2017
|10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.
|Co-operation (651)Banking (601)Logic (552)
Computer Science(705)
|TUESDAY21/03/2017
|10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.
|Sociology(554)
|WEDNESDAY22/03/2017
|10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.
|Marathi Language II (423)
GOA BOARD OF SECONDARY & HIGHER SECONDARY EDUCATION,
ALTO BETIM–GOA
(A Corporate Statutory Body Constituted by an Act of the State Legislature)
HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL CERTIFICATE EXAMINATION, March 2017 (VOCATIONAL STREAM)
FINAL DATE-SHEET
|Day & Date
|Timing
|Subject (Code No.)
|THURSDAY02/03/2017
|10.00 a.m. to 12.30 pm.
|English Communication Skills (201)
|
SATURDAY
04/03/2017
|
10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon.
|Accountancy (225)Apparel Designing & Decoration (266)Confectionery (285)
Auto Transmission (323)
Electronic Materials & Workshop Practice (332)
Community Health Nursing-II (362)
Travel Formalities (357)
Biology (Vocational) (292)
Computer Software Application (316)
Food Production (271)
Olericulture ( 384 )
|TUESDAY07/03/2017
|10.00 a.m. to 12.30 pm.
|General Foundation Course (202)
|FRIDAY10/03/2017
|10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon.
|Computer Application (233)Clothing Construction (267)Bakery (284)
Automobile Engineering-II (322)
Digital Electronics & Computers (331)
Fundamental of Nursing-II (361)
Chemistry (Vocational) (291)
Mathematics (Vocational) (311)
Pomology (383)
|
TUESDAY
14/03/2017
|10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon.
|Stenography (213)Life Insurance (231)Business Communication & Advertising (252)
Fiber to Fabric and Fashion Marketing (265)
Food Science and Costing (286)
Auto Servicing & Garage Management (371)
Maternity & Child Health-II (363)
Electronic & Electrical Measurements (341)
Cost Accounting & Taxation (221)
Functional Management (244)
Introduction to the Hospitality Industry (356)
Vegetable, Floriculture and Landscaping (295)
Computer Organization and Operating System(315)
Applied & Consumer Electronics (333)
Food & Beverage Service (272)
Floriculture ( 385)
|THURSDAY16/03/2017
|10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon.
|Office Procedure & Practice (215)General Insurance (232)Marketing Management (254)
Dyeing & Printing (264)
Accommodation Operation (274)
Auto Electricals (372)
Domestic & Consumer Appliances (342)
Psychology , Mental Hygiene, Mental diseases & Sociology (364)
Principles & Practice of Auditing (222)
Industrial Administration (245)
Travel Agency Operations & Ticketing (355)
Commercial Crops (294)
Web Technology (317)
Industrial Electronics & Instrumentation (334)
Gardening & Landscaping ( 386 )
CWSN (Children with Special Needs)
|Day & Date
|Timing
|Subject (Code No.)
|THURSDAY02/03/2017
|10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.
|English Communication Skills (CWSN) (203)
|SATURDAY04/03/2017
|10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon.
|Computer Software Application (CWSN) (319)
| TUESDAY
07/03/2017
|10.00 a.m. to 12.30 pm.
|General Foundation Course (CWSN) (204)
|FRIDAY10/03/2017
|10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon.
|Computer Application (CWSN) (234)
|TUESDAY14/03/2017
|10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon
|Computer Organization and Operating System(318)
|THURSDAY16/03/2017
|10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon.
|Web Technology (CWSN) (320)
NOTE:
- The candidates may please note that the examination starts on each day at 10.00a.m.
- The date and hour of commencement of examination of respective subject should be carefully noted by the Head of the Institution and inform to the candidate(s) concerned.
- The exact sub centres/places where the examination will be held at each centre will be announced at the concerned centre.
- The candidates are advised to be present at the places of examination at 09.30 a.m. Late arrival beyond half hour after the commencement of examination in each subject shall disqualify the candidates from appearing at the said examination. Candidate(s) shall not be allowed to leave the Examination hall before 11.00 a.m.
- General Stream: The Practical Examination will commence from Wednesday 8thFebruary, 2017. However, the detailed programme of the Practical Examination will be notified later through the Heads of Institutions. The candidates are advised that they should get the same ascertained from the Heads of Institutions.
- Vocational Stream: The Audit for regular students will commence from Tuesday7th February, 2017. The oral and practical examination in respect of Higher Secondary Schools where the courses have been started for the first/second yearwill commence from Wednesday 15th February, 2017. However the detailed Programme of the Audit and Practical Examination for regular and repeater students will be notified later through the Heads of Institutions. The candidates are advised that they should get the same ascertained from the Heads of Institution.
- All important and relevant instructions for answering the public examination, circulated vide this Office circular No. 53 dated 04/10/2006 shall be strictly followed by all students.
- Under no circumstances examinations shall be postponed, even though any day is declared a public holiday.