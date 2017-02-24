In view of the counting of votes for the Assembly Elections 2017 which is slated for March 11, 2017, the Goa Board has now revised the examination to be held on March 11, 2017 and rescheduled the same for March 22, 2017. Please also note that the Political Science paper has also been rescheduled to March 14, 2017.

GOA BOARD OF SECONDARY & HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL CERTIFICATE EXAMINATION, MARCH 2017.

GENERAL STREAM [ARTS, COMMERCE & SCIENCE]

FINAL DATE SHEET

Day & Date Timing Subject (Code No.) WEDNESDAY01/03/2017 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. English Language I (411)Marathi Language I (412) FRIDAY03/03/2017 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m Accountancy (605)Physics (702)History (501) MONDAY06/03/2017 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m Chemistry (703)Business Studies (655) WEDNESDAY08/03/2017 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Economics (652) THURSDAY09/03/2017 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m Biology (704)Geology (706) FRIDAY10/03/2017 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Hindi Language II (424)Portuguese Language II (428) TUESDAY14/03/2017 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Mathematics (754)Mathematics & Statistics (606)Political Science (553) WEDNESDAY15/03/2017 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon Psychology (752)Cookery (504) THURSDAY16/03/2017 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Geography(551) FRIDAY17/03/2017 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m 10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon English Language II (421)Urdu Language II (425)French Language II (427) Konkani Language II (422) Sanskrit Language II (426) Painting (505) SATURDAY18/03/2017 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m Secretarial Practice (654) MONDAY20/03/2017 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Co-operation (651)Banking (601)Logic (552) Computer Science(705) TUESDAY21/03/2017 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Sociology(554) WEDNESDAY22/03/2017 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Marathi Language II (423)

GOA BOARD OF SECONDARY & HIGHER SECONDARY EDUCATION,

ALTO BETIM–GOA

(A Corporate Statutory Body Constituted by an Act of the State Legislature)

HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL CERTIFICATE EXAMINATION, March 2017 (VOCATIONAL STREAM)

FINAL DATE-SHEET

Day & Date Timing Subject (Code No.) THURSDAY02/03/2017 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 pm. English Communication Skills (201) SATURDAY 04/03/2017 10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon. Accountancy (225)Apparel Designing & Decoration (266)Confectionery (285) Auto Transmission (323) Electronic Materials & Workshop Practice (332) Community Health Nursing-II (362) Travel Formalities (357) Biology (Vocational) (292) Computer Software Application (316) Food Production (271) Olericulture ( 384 ) TUESDAY07/03/2017 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 pm. General Foundation Course (202) FRIDAY10/03/2017 10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon. Computer Application (233)Clothing Construction (267)Bakery (284) Automobile Engineering-II (322) Digital Electronics & Computers (331) Fundamental of Nursing-II (361) Chemistry (Vocational) (291) Mathematics (Vocational) (311) Pomology (383) TUESDAY 14/03/2017 10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon. Stenography (213)Life Insurance (231)Business Communication & Advertising (252) Fiber to Fabric and Fashion Marketing (265) Food Science and Costing (286) Auto Servicing & Garage Management (371) Maternity & Child Health-II (363) Electronic & Electrical Measurements (341) Cost Accounting & Taxation (221) Functional Management (244) Introduction to the Hospitality Industry (356) Vegetable, Floriculture and Landscaping (295) Computer Organization and Operating System(315) Applied & Consumer Electronics (333) Food & Beverage Service (272) Floriculture ( 385) THURSDAY16/03/2017 10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon. Office Procedure & Practice (215)General Insurance (232)Marketing Management (254) Dyeing & Printing (264) Accommodation Operation (274) Auto Electricals (372) Domestic & Consumer Appliances (342) Psychology , Mental Hygiene, Mental diseases & Sociology (364) Principles & Practice of Auditing (222) Industrial Administration (245) Travel Agency Operations & Ticketing (355) Commercial Crops (294) Web Technology (317) Industrial Electronics & Instrumentation (334) Gardening & Landscaping ( 386 )

CWSN (Children with Special Needs)

Day & Date Timing Subject (Code No.) THURSDAY02/03/2017 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. English Communication Skills (CWSN) (203) SATURDAY04/03/2017 10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon. Computer Software Application (CWSN) (319) TUESDAY 07/03/2017 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 pm. General Foundation Course (CWSN) (204) FRIDAY10/03/2017 10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon. Computer Application (CWSN) (234) TUESDAY14/03/2017 10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon Computer Organization and Operating System(318) THURSDAY16/03/2017 10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon. Web Technology (CWSN) (320)

NOTE: