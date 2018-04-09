High Court has scheduled final hearing in the infamous British teenager Scarlet Keeling murder case on April 12. Scarlets bruised body was found on Anjuna beach on February 18, 2008.

Goa Children’s Court had acquitted both the accused – Samson D’Souza and Placido Carvalho in the case. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had challenged the acquittals in Feb 2017 ruling that the prosecution could not establish offence against both the accused.