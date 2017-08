Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who is also the finance minister of the state has said that financial health of the government is sound and that there is nothing to worry about. He said that the loans and debt is under control. He added that there has been 24% growth in the state revenue in the last four months.

While admitting that there were revenue leakages in the commercial tax, he said that GST regime will take care of these leakages.