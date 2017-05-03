In a fire that broke out at Baina beach, Vasco, 33 units of floating docks belonging to Drishti Marine Solutions Pvt Ltd were destroyed.The material was to be used for the soon-to-be-launched ferry service to ply between Panjim and Vasco. The incident happened around 5.30pm this evening. The estimated loss amounts to Rs 33 lakhs as per the official statement by the company. The company officials also said that they strongly suspects sabotage. A total of 88 units of floating docks were stored on Baina beach. The fire department was notified and fire personnel rushed to the spot to douse the fires.