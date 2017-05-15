Home News Firmly behind Parrikar – Rohan Kaunte News Firmly behind Parrikar – Rohan Kaunte By Team Digital Goa - May 15, 2017, 11 :43 am “Congress should focus on solving leadership crisis of GPCC rather than creating confusion about ruling coalition. No congress leader has approached me. We are firmly behind leadership of CM Manohar Parrikar,” said TCP Minister Rohan Khaunte. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Goa customs seizes gold worth Rs 18.63 lakh from UP native on Sharjah Goa... Team Digital Goa - May 14, 2017, 9 :40 pm Survival at stake due to cyberage scheme decry computer dealers Team Digital Goa - May 13, 2017, 9 :23 pm Absence of ATMs outside Dabolim Airport irks travellers Team Digital Goa - May 13, 2017, 9 :39 am Transport Department hikes fees for various services Team Digital Goa - May 13, 2017, 9 :38 am