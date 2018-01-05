Home Breaking News First phase of plastic ban will come into force from Jan 26.... First phase of plastic ban will come into force from Jan 26. PVC based plastic ban from May 30 & no plastic packed items from Dec 19, says CM. By Digital Goa - January 5, 2018, 11 :48 am First phase of plastic ban will come into force from Jan 26. PVC based plastic ban from May 30 & no plastic packed items from Dec 19, says CM. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Govt committed to protect the interest of traditional fisherman – Palyekar Digital Goa - January 5, 2018, 2 :02 pm Verna police recover weapon used in Verna murder case Digital Goa - January 4, 2018, 10 :10 pm Half of waste generated in Panaji will be processed in new plant at Patto... Digital Goa - January 4, 2018, 9 :58 pm Goa State Co-Op bank dealings from 2007 -2017 to be probed –Phaldesai Digital Goa - January 4, 2018, 9 :44 pm