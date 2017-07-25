Fisheries Department will purchase five more Mobile Fish Vans to sell fish to public at subsidised rates. The department already operates five Mobile Fish Vans through Fisheries Cooperative Societies and Self Help Groups. The fish is sold at about 5% above the whole sale rate through these vans, the state legislative assembly was informed today. The written reply also stated that the provisional marine fish Catch(Deep Sea) for 2017-18 was 1.1 tonn while the inland fish catch(river) was around 4336 tonns.

The cost of the 5 Mobile Fish Vans is Rs 58 lakhs stated the reply.