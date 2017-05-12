Home Breaking News FisheriesDept issued order to ban fishing from June 1 to July 31... FisheriesDept issued order to ban fishing from June 1 to July 31 inGoa waters By Team Digital Goa - May 12, 2017, 9 :50 am FisheriesDept issued order to ban fishing from June 1 to July 31 inGoa waters - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Mines Department Confiscates 20 vehicles carrying minor minerals Team Digital Goa - May 12, 2017, 9 :48 am Disaster Management meet in Bicholim focuses on mining safety Team Digital Goa - May 12, 2017, 9 :41 am Four year old girl drowns in swimming pool at Calangute Team Digital Goa - May 12, 2017, 9 :39 am Congress MLAs endorse Babush’s candidature in Panaji against Parrikar Team Digital Goa - May 12, 2017, 9 :38 am