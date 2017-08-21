All Goa Fishermen Union(AGFU) general secretary Olencio Simoes today slammed the government and cautioned Chief Minister Monohar Parrikar not to go ahead with the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Mandovi, Zuari, Mapusa, Chapora, Sal and Cumbharjua rivers between Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the Goa government and Mormugao Port Trust (MPT).

“Tripartite agreement is unconstitutional as fishermen of Goa are the natural stake holders of the rivers of Goa as they have been carrying out fishing activities in the rivers for several centuries now,” he said. Government has not taken the fishermen nor the fishermen union into confidence he added