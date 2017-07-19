The Mormugao Port Trust has been exposed for all its illegalities after National Green Tribunal(NGT) and Supreme Court(SC) gave decision against capital dredging of MPT, said General Secretary of Goenchea Ramponkaracho Ekvott, Olencio Simoes. Simoes urged the state and central government to set an example by penalizing MPT for all its illegalities.

“Union Shipping Mininster Nitin Gadkari talks big of supporting fishermen and on the other hand is supporting all ‘so called’ developmental plans which aim at destroying fishermen in Goa,” he added.

Custodio D Souza, President of Old Cross Fishing Owners society, said that, MPT should give back 550 meters of Khariawaado beach lost by the locals due to continuous dredging by Port Trust. “MPT should keep its plans of expansion to itself,”he added.