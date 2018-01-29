Digital Goa:The Fishing associations in Goa have objected the proposed Fishing finger pier jetty at Vasco bay. General Secretary Olencio Simoes of GRE said that the Google Earth (GE) satellite images indicate that sand is found only on the eastern half of the coastal strip at Khariwada and western part is in grip of chronic erosion, sand starvation and in turn causes a disequilibrium of coastal process and this is because of unsustainable development and continuous maintenance dredging done in the navigational channel by the Mormugao Port Trust(MPT).