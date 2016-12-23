Five cases of ‘Kyasanur Forest Disease’ commonly known as monkey fever or ‘Makadtap’ have been reported from four villages of Sattari in the last 20 days. Re-occurrence of the dreaded disease, despite extensive vaccination drives, has gripped Sattari villagers with fear.

The actual season of KFD has started now informed Dr Gajanan Naik, Health Officer at Primary Health Center, Valpoi. In this month, till today five new KFD positive patients were found he added.

The five positive patients are from Velgam,Hivre, Koparde and Khadki villages in Sattari taluka located in the north eastern part adjoining Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary.

Of the five patients one had to be referred to Goa Medical College for further enhanced treatment.

First time KFD cases have been reported from Velgem village with two cases being reported from the village. The remaining three cases are one each from Koparde, Hivre and Khadki villages.

‘Kyasanur Forest Disease’ (a tick-borne viral hemorrhagic fever) was first detected in the Goa last year at Pale village in Bicholim taluka when it claimed four lives.

The disease was first reported from Kyasanur forest of Karnataka in India in 1957. Its outbreak then was among monkeys, killing several of them. Hence, the disease is locally known as ‘monkey fever’.