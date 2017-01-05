Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur will be held between February 4 and March 8, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi announced on Wednesday.

The results from all five states will be known on March 11. While polling in Goa and Punjab will take place on February 4, Uttarakhand will vote on February 15 and Manipur in two phases on March 4 and 8.

Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state, will go to the polls in seven phases: February 11, 15, 19, 23 and 27 and March 4 and 8.Goa has 40 seats, UP 403 ,Punjab 117, Manipur 60 and Uttarakhand has 70 seats.

The main players in Goa include the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, MG Party and the newly formed Goa Suraksha Manch(GSM).