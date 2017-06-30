Flat burgled at Borda, Margao By Team Digital Goa - June 30, 2017, 5 :11 pm Flat of one Arvind Rane was burgled last night at Borda,Margao. Robbers decamped with cash and gold worth Rs 2 lakh. The flat was locked for last one week as the occupants were out of station - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Goa Govt extends ban on entry of Muthalik for 2 more months Team Digital Goa - June 30, 2017, 6 :03 pm Bihar native succumbs to burn injuries Team Digital Goa - June 30, 2017, 5 :14 pm Flat burgled at Borda, Margao Team Digital Goa - June 30, 2017, 5 :11 pm Complaint Filed Against TCP Minister Sardesai Over illegal Hoarding Team Digital Goa - June 30, 2017, 5 :08 pm