Goa government will set up floriculture estates in the state. Necessary provisions will be made in the agriculture policy regarding this said State Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai. “We want to revolutionise floriculture sector of Goa. We aim to create brand Goa in agriculture,” the minister added.
Vijai also informed the house that the process of preparing agriculture policy is underway.
