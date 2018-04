SUMMER FOOTBALL CAMP

ORGANISED BY FOOTBALL YARD

AT

PANJIM – MAPUSA – MARGAO

From 7th to 27th April U-9 and U-12 children

(2 Batches)

PANJIM YARD MAPUSA YARD

Venue: Don Bosco Oratory Venue: St. Xavier’s College

Timing: 4.00pm to 6.00pm Timing: 4.00pm to 6.00pm

Days: Mon-Sat Days: Mon- Sat

FATORDA YARD

Venue: Don Bosco Oratory

Timing: 7.00am to 9.00am

Days: Mon-Sat

Fee 2000/

With Specialised Licensed Coaches

Free Branded Jersey on Registration

Contact 9823140832/9763817151

Or E-Mail us on footballyardco@Gmail.com