Forum for Rights of Children to Education (FORCE) today submitted a memorandum signed by two lakh parents to the Education Department demanding choice of medium to parents and grants to English medium schools. The memorandum was submitted by FORCE Convenor Savio Lopes to the Director of Education G P Bhat. “We do not demand that English medium be made compulsory in all the schools. But rather the government should let the parents choose the medium of instruction (MoI) for their children with equal grants and support to English medium schools so that the rich as well as the poor have equal opportunities,” said Lopes.