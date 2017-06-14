Forest Department clarified today that several fake and fraudulent appointment letters for the post of Forest Guards have been issued by some scamsters. “The applicant to the post of Forest Guards may beware of such fake letters and are appealed not to fall prey to them. The Goa Forest Department does not charge money from any candidates for recruitment. The candidates and public at large may contact the Forest Department in case of any doubts, and should desist from paying any money to anybody,” stated a press release.