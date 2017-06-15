The Forest Department has taken cognizance of the poaching of endangered frog species in large numbers across Goa. The department has warned that those who trade or consume frog meat will be severely punished using the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.Indian Bull frogs are a threatened species listed in the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN) Red list. The Department has appealed to Goans to assist in the protection of frogs by reporting poaching and trading of frogs on telephone numbers 2228772/2229701/2312095 in North Goa and 2750246/2756980 / 2751462. In South Goa.