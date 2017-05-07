Forest Kayaking with Nature’s Nest: 13th and 14th May

Cool off this May with Nature’s Nest. Join our Forest Kayaking Expedition on 13th-14th of May.

Call 8407954664 for more details.

Charges: ₹ 2,900/- per person for overnight with 2 hours of Forest River Kayaking, Stay with all meals- includes Barbecue around dinner, use of spring pool at Nature’s Nest…

Life jackets will be provided and also safety will be assured.

Also includes transport from Nature’s Nest to kayaking site and back.

Reach Nature’s Nest on 13th at 4 pm. Departure from Nature’s Nest post lunch on 14th.

Day package option available. Call 8407954664 to know more.