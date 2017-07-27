Forest Rights act will be effectively implemented by December 2017 assured Tribal Welfare Minister Govind Gaude. “FRA is also applicable to other dwellers along with tribals ,” the minister informed.
“Gramsabha’s don’t get the required quorum, this is a major issue related to FRA. That is why govt will introduce hamlet (wado) level gramsabhas,”the minister added.
Forest Rights act will be effectively implemented by December 2017 assured Tribal Welfare Minister Govind Gaude. “FRA is also applicable to other dwellers along with tribals ,” the minister informed.