Former chief secretary of Goa J C Almeida no more By Digital Goa - November 29, 2017, 10 :13 pm Retired IAS officer and former chief secretary of Goa J C Almeida expired on Tuesday. The highly respected bureaucrat breathed his last at a private hospital in Miramar. His last rites will be performed on Thursday , Nov 30.