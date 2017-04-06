Former Congress legislator Vishwajit Rane formally joined BJP today in the presence of CM Parrikar ,BJP party President Vinay Tendulkar and other leaders. Valpoi ZP members and other supporters also joined BJP along with their leader. Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar while welcoming the Ex-Valpoi MLA to the party said “Infighting and restlessness in Congress party made him resign from the party and join the BJP.”

“I have joined without any condition. I will work to strengthen CM’s hands,” Rane said.