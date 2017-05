North Goa District and Session court granted interim relief to former Mines director Arvind Lolienkar in illegal mining case. Lolienkar has applied for anticipatory bail followed by former CM Digambar Kamat who is also allegedly involved in the scam. Lolienkar had headed the department for some years, when the alleged illegalities occurred while Kamat held Mines portfolio for 12 long years. Further hearing is the matter fixed on May 12.