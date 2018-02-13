Former St Cruz MLA Victoria Fernandes today joined citizens of St Cruz village in opposing the inclusion of the village in the greater Panaji PDA.
The villagers have announced that they will hold a public meeting on Feb 18 near St Cruz Church demanding deletion of St Cruz from the list of villages to be included in greater Panaji PDA.
Former St Cruz MLA Victoria Fernandes joins villagers in opposing inclusion of St Cruz in greater Panaji PDA
Former St Cruz MLA Victoria Fernandes today joined citizens of St Cruz village in opposing the inclusion of the village in the greater Panaji PDA.