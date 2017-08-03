In view of Panaji and Valpoi Bye election to the State Legislative Assembly 2017, the Department of Excise has set up control rooms at Office of the Commissioner of Excise, Panaji and Excise Sub Stations at Tiswadi, Ponda and Sattari for receiving complaints including illegal sale/transportation of liquor in the State of Goa at Head Office of the Commissioner of Excise, Panaji 0832-6510730, Excise Station Tiswadi 0832-2225595, Excise Station Sattari – 0832-2374092 and Excise Station Ponda (for Usgaon region)- 0832-2312162