Home News Four robberies reported in Margao News Four robberies reported in Margao By Team Digital Goa - July 24, 2017, 3 :38 pm Thieves striked four offices in Margao and surrounding areas last night. Laptop of Carmel college Nuvem was stolen, one LIC office was also broken into. Total loss is estimated to be over Rs 1 lakh.