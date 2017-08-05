Home News Four suspected thieves from Hubli arrested in Margao News Four suspected thieves from Hubli arrested in Margao By Team Digital Goa - August 4, 2017, 11 :01 pm Margao police arrested four natives of Hubli, Karnataka on suspicion of their involvement in house breaking thefts in Margao area. Several instruments and tools used in house breaking were found in their possession - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS All IT Industry related issues will be sorted out in one and half years... Team Digital Goa - August 4, 2017, 11 :08 pm FDA closes 5 restaurants in Colva for unhygienic kitchens Team Digital Goa - August 4, 2017, 11 :05 pm About 50% work of South Goa District Hospital completed – Health Minister Team Digital Goa - August 4, 2017, 10 :55 pm I am confident of winning Valpoi seat –Roy Naik Team Digital Goa - August 4, 2017, 10 :53 pm