High Court of Bombay at Goa today asked the crime branch to conduct radiological examination of Social Activist Fr Bismarque’s body and submit the report on Friday , April 20.

The body of the 51-year-old priest-turned-social activist Fr Bismarque Dias, resident of Palmarwaddo, St Estevem, was found floating in the river near a sluice gate in his village on November 7, 2015.

Suspecting foul play Family members and supporters of Dias have demanded that the case be handed over to the CBI for a thorough probe.