Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar told the house today that Francis Pereira who is in police custody has denied of any involvement in the desecration incident that came to light at Karanzal,Marcaim yesterday. “He says he has no released these souls,”CM said further adding that the police will crack down on the culprits within the next 3 to 4 days as they already have leads in the matter.

Eleven days after 50-year-old Francis Pereira from Curchorem was arrested for his alleged involvement in the desecration of Holy Crosses and religious places across Goa, 12 croses were found desecrated at the cemetery near Fatima Chapel at Karanzal, Marcaim.