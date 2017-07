For the second consecutive day, Police took Francis Pereira, who is arrested in desecration cases, to diffent places to verify the desecration sites. Pereira showed 79 places which are vandalized by him including 12 cases of past fortnight. Police took this Curchorem resident to Margao, Curchorem, Loutolim, Quepem, Verna, Cuncolim and Sanguem. Meanwhile, police have slapped another IPC section of 153 for promoting enmity between religious groups against Pereira.