Home News Francisco Sardinha is Goa Athletics Association Chairman News Francisco Sardinha is Goa Athletics Association Chairman By Team Digital Goa - April 10, 2017, 12 :39 pm Goa Athletics Association committee elected today with Francisco Sardinha as chairman, NP Narendra Sawaikar as president, Paresh Kamat as General Secretary and Gurudas Sawant as Treasurer.