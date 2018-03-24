Home Breaking News Francis,Vijay & Rohan to identify new urban areas to save bars from... Francis,Vijay & Rohan to identify new urban areas to save bars from closure By Digital Goa - March 24, 2018, 10 :52 am Francis,Vijay & Rohan to identify new urban areas to save bars from closure - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Inconsistency in statements, video recordings in rape case: Tarun Tejpal tells SC Digital Goa - March 23, 2018, 10 :28 pm One arrested in attack on Hospicio PRO case Digital Goa - March 23, 2018, 10 :12 pm AAP to take Gov. to Court over PWD circular for alleged promotion of corruption Digital Goa - March 23, 2018, 9 :45 pm Maha offers Goa Rs 2 crore a year to treat its patients at GMC Digital Goa - March 23, 2018, 9 :05 pm