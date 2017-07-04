Office of the Commissioner of Commercial Taxes has set up GST facilitation Centres in all Ward offices and also at Head Office, Panaji. Similarly, trained Help Desk Personnel are appointed for each ward/Head Office, for assisting the Tax Payers in resolving their technical issues in respect of migration, registration, amendments, return filing, payments, etc.

Facility of free consultation to Taxpayers by selected Chartered Accountant in respective ward Offices will be available from 4.00 p.m. to 6.00 p.m. for giving advice/consultation on implementation of GST

The Government has identified some Chartered Accountants for this work and the fees of Chartered Accountants will be paid by the Government. The identified C.A.s are available to Taxpayers in the Ward Office between 4.00 p.m. to 6.00 p.m. till July 10, 2017. This facility is also available at Commercial Tax Ward Offices Panaji, Margao, Mapusa, Ponda and Vasco.

All Dealers, Trade and Industry, Tax Practitioners and other stake holders are requested to avail this facility and get advice/opinions of Chartered Accountants on doubts/issues relating to GST.