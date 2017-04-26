Friday Balcao the fortnightly discussion event to be held

on 28th April will focus on the

Challenges in protecting Goa’s Heritage.

The discussion will be led by Sanjeev Sardesai, a well known heritage promoter of Goa.

How many different heritage sites have been listed in Goa ? In what way does the flora & fauna, geology and biodiversity get listed as natural heritage ? How many World Heritage sites are located in Goa ? What role can the Village Panchayat Biodiversity Committee play in protecting heritage ? In what way can the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) 2017 theme ‘Cultural Heritage & Sustainable Tourism’ be observed in Goa ? These are some of the questions that will be covered in the discussion.

Friday Balcao will be from

4pm to 6pm

at the Goa Desc Resource Centre No.11 Liberty Apartments, Feira Alta, Mapusa and is open to members of the public.

Interested citizens who want more information on Friday Balcao can email fridaybalcao@gmail.com