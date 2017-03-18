Home News Fruits Kiosk Nr El Capitan Theater Smashed By Rickshaw News Fruits Kiosk Nr El Capitan Theater Smashed By Rickshaw By Team Digital Goa - March 18, 2017, 11 :17 am Fruit Kiosk and eatout neat El Capitan Theater in Mapusa was smashed by a Rickshaw today morning. The Rickshaw rammed into the Kiosk completely damaging it. But luckily no was injured in the accident. NO COMMENTS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement -EDITOR PICKS 15% Goa MLAs Have Serious Crime Allegations Against Them – ADR Team Digital Goa - March 17, 2017, 3 :29 pm First Cabinet Meeting Of The New Cabinet Held Team Digital Goa - March 17, 2017, 3 :20 pm Local Arrested In Irish Woman Rape & Murder Case At Devbag, Canacona Team Digital Goa - March 15, 2017, 3 :26 pm Parrikar sworn-in as Goa CM today Team Digital Goa - March 14, 2017, 5 :38 pm