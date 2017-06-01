Home News Full time Principals appointed for 6 higher secondary schools News Full time Principals appointed for 6 higher secondary schools By Team Digital Goa - June 1, 2017, 11 :30 am Education department has appointed full time Principals for six Government higher Secondary’s namely Margao, Khandola, Pernem, Baina, Campal(Panaji) and Valpoi. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Widespread rain expected across Goa in next two days Team Digital Goa - June 1, 2017, 11 :31 am EDC to setup Startup Incubation center for Goan Entrepreneurs Team Digital Goa - June 1, 2017, 11 :29 am MMC to conduct geo spatial survey to fix sanitation tax Team Digital Goa - June 1, 2017, 11 :24 am Goa Rajbhavan to be Solar Powered! Team Digital Goa - May 31, 2017, 12 :36 pm