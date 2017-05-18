In the meeting of airport advisory committee on Wednesday, major decisions concerning the expansion and betterment of the Dabolim airport were taken. The Chairman of the committee MP South Goa, Narendra Savoikar informed that, they are in the process of demolishing the old terminal building and providing all required facilities in the new airport terminal building in coming six months. Issues of immigration counters are being addressed he added. MP also informed that the disposal of garbage is being taken up by local MLA Carlos Almeida. Plans are also afoot to build a smoking lounge outside the airport terminal building so that others especially the youth are not affected.