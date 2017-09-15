Home News Furniture Godown at Margao gutted in fire News Furniture Godown at Margao gutted in fire By Digital Goa - September 15, 2017, 10 :03 pm Furniture godown at Peda-Margao caught fire at about 2am yesterday night. Along with fire service personnel locals who were returning after Ganesh immersions helped douse the fire and were successful in saving goods worth Rs 2 lakh. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Man booked for sexually abusing minor girl Digital Goa - September 15, 2017, 10 :05 pm Goa Forward objects to Cipla publishing job advt in Karnataka Digital Goa - September 15, 2017, 9 :58 pm FIFA U-17 WC Trophy unveiled in Goa Digital Goa - September 15, 2017, 9 :44 pm Mormugao taluka bar owners wants all bar lincences to be renewed Digital Goa - September 15, 2017, 8 :38 pm