Further treatmnet on CM has begun – CMO

By Digital Goa - March 21, 2018, 8 :39 pm

Further treatment on Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has begun and he is responding well to treatment stated an officer attached to the Chief Minister's office . The next review on CM's health will be done in two weeks time the officer added.