Home News G Bhat given temporary charge as Goa Board Chairman News G Bhat given temporary charge as Goa Board Chairman By Digital Goa - August 31, 2017, 8 :42 pm Education Director G. Bhat has been given temporary charge as Chairman of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The term of appointment of Jose Remedios Rebello as Chairman of Goa board expires today i.e. 31 Aug 2017.