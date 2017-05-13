Goa Against Coal on Friday alleged that MPT had already done the capital dredging which facilitated ships with big drafts to enter the berths. They alleged big scam behind fooling the ministry of environment and Forest and people of Goa. They asked a high level inquiry in to it. On the other hand, Cyril Fernandes, said that, MPT five year plan of 2012-2017 actually included boasting tourism and taking dangerous cargo out, but it was only after BJP came to power in 2014, the entire plan went to dogs and Adani pushed in for capturing berths. GAC has formed various cells to fight the battle against MPT.