The Union Minister of Road Transport, Fishing and Shipping Nitin Gadkari met the workers of Western India Shipyard Limited and assured them that he will try to do his best in solving their issue.

Workers met Gadkari on Thursday evening when he had come to the Harbour to inaugurate the Cruise terminal building. The workers have been striking over non-receipt of 10 month salaries and loss of employment.

Gadkari assured them of taking up the matter with the concerned authorities.