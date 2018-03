Union Surface Transport minister Nitin Gadkari today announced to contribute Rs 450 cr from central kitty towards construction of new Mandovi bridge and ring road. The total estimated cost of Mandovi bridge is Rs 800 crore and the central govt will bear fifty percent of its cost, he said after inaugurating jetty and ferry service at Baina today. This ferry, operated by Drishti, will link airport passengers to the capital city of Panaji.