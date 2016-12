Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shipping Nitin Gadkari symbolically laid the foundation Stone for 4 Laning of 43 KM of NH-17 Package-I (Patradevi to Karraswada Section) and Package-II (Karaswada-Porvorim-Panaji-Bambolim Section) at a function held at Kala Academy.

The move is expected to reduce the travel time between one corner of the state to another by an hour.