Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is trying to convert Goa into coal hub and wants to shift tourism from Goa to Sindhudurg alleged NGO Goa Against Coal(GAC). “Documents reveal that there are plans to increase coal handled in Goa from present 12 MT to 51 MT at MPT itself. Widening of few National Highways are being carried out for coal handling,” alleged convener of GAC Custodio D’souza. “Gadkari should shift coal handling outside Goa. The way we rejected SEZS we will oppose coal. We are warning Gadkari and the government that we will launch a strong agitation against coal handling,” said D’Souza while speaking to media persons at Vasco. “Gadkari should not force projects like coal handling on Goa. Goans will not keep quiet,” GAC warned.