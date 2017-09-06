Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has sought citizens’ cooperation in keeping the state clean claiming that garbage menace is the problem of all Goans.“The problem of garbage is not of one person alone or of the government. It is the problem of all Goans,” he said at the launch of the ‘Services of Regular Cleaning of Road Stretch from Miramar circle to Dona Paula circle’ under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of CAM Industrial Services LLP at Miramar.He urged cooperation of citizens in keeping the surroundings clean while also lauding the corporate initiative in cleaning the roads as part of the CSR activities. “Such models can be carried out on other roads as well,” the CM added.