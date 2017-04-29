‘Management of garbage’ and ‘traffic discipline’ would be part of the primary and secondary educational curriculum in Goa, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said here today. Addressing a gathering here after inaugurating new building of a private library, the chief minister said he has delved into the reasons behind occurrence of road accidents and has come out with certain measures, both short-term and long-term. “We are trying to find out the solution for the problems that we have identified during the detailing process (regarding the causes of accidents). We have realised that teaching the young minds about the traffic discipline is one of the steps that can go a long way to prevent accidents,” he said.