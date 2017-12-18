Garbage Segregation and treatment funds for Panchayats to be increased to Rs 5 to 9 lakhs By Digital Goa - December 18, 2017, 8 :25 pm Funds given to Panchayats for segregation and treatment of garbage will be increased to Rs 5 – 9 lakh from the present Rs 1 lakh CM Parrikar told the state legislative assembly. “By new year the proposal will be passed,” he added. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS MMC to launch awareness drive on dengue hazard Digital Goa - December 18, 2017, 10 :17 pm Colva police to visit Jharkhand to catch Varca murder accused Digital Goa - December 18, 2017, 9 :37 pm E-TEOR Module for online birth and death certificates will be available for 5... Digital Goa - December 18, 2017, 8 :51 pm Garbage Segregation and treatment funds for Panchayats to be increased to Rs 5 to... Digital Goa - December 18, 2017, 8 :25 pm